Health Center

Less beef, more beans. Experts say world needs a new diet

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:20 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 09:24 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) - A hamburger a week, but no more. A new report says that's about as much red meat people should eat to do what's best for their health and the planet.

Its authors say the plant-based diet they outline has enough flexibility to accommodate food cultures around the world, but some question its nutritional recommendations.

John Ioannidis, chair of disease prevention at Stanford University, says the report does not reflect the scientific uncertainties around nutrition and health.

The report was organized by EAT, a Stockholm-based nonprofit seeking to improve the food system, and published by the medical journal Lancet. Its dietary recommendations are based on previously published studies, and come amid growing interest in how eating habits affect the environment.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

What's a flood? Check your insurance policies, warranties closely

What's a flood? Check your insurance policies, warranties closely

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local