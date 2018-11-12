Health secretary: Now best time to get flu shot Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Flu season has begun and Pennsylvania's health secretary says right now is the best time to get your flu shot.

Dr. Rachel Levine says flu season starts to increase in December and is most serious in January and February. She says it goes on until the spring.

"The flu shot is very safe," said Levine. "It is very effective and is the best way to protect yourself as well as your family against the flu."

Last year, more than 80,000 people died from the flu, including 256 in Pennsylvania.