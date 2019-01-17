What's Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, respiratory viruses

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see the flu, mostly strain A, as well as bronchiolitis in babies and younger toddlers.

Strep has held steady, at about 35 to 40 percent of the sore throat cases seen, although a lot of sore throat cases are turning out to be flu.

Viral colds continue to be the leading diagnosis. They have seen a sharp increase in gastroenteritis, or the stomach bug, with vomiting and diarrhea. They continue to see walking pneumonia in teens and tweens.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the stomach bug:

"The formal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis-"itis" (inflammation) of the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation is caused by any one of a large number of viruses, and it often starts with vomiting and ends with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case.

The cells of the intestines are designed to absorb into the bloodstream specific things from the food that passes through, such as vitamins, sugars, water or protein. The virus will damage these cells and stunt their ability to absorb. As a result, the sugars, water and nutrients remain in the intestine and end up in the colon as watery diarrhea.

This diarrhea will resolve once the virus is gone and the cells lining the intestines have a chance to be replaced. This can take up to a week, especially in younger kids, so diarrhea often will last longer than the initial vomiting.

Because the main thing lost with diarrhea is water, the primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child's doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration.

While your child's doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.

Children of any age who cannot keep down any fluids due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration (less urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth, cracked lips) should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later."

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported an increase in flu cases this week, particularly the Influenza A virus. Providers said Tamiflu might be helpful for those who can be seen within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. Otherwise, treatment is symptomatic for aches, fever and cough. It's best to stay home from work and/or school until you are fever free without medication for 24 hours.

Several cases of upper respiratory infections and strep throat were also reported this week.

This week, UPMC Pinnacle's Heritage Pediatrics has seen a lot of bacterial conjunctivitis, or "pink eye." Many children are also developing ear infections at the same time and are needing eye drops and an oral antibiotic to treat both infections.

Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the lining of the eye that causes redness of the inside lining of the eyelids and/or the white part of the eye, giving the appearance of a "pink" eye. Bacterial conjunctivitis also causes a thick discharge that often leads to pasting or crusting of the eyelashes.

This is very contagious and is spread through direct contact. It is easily passed by younger children playing together through sharing of toys and often seen in daycare settings.

The best prevention is hand washing and avoiding rubbing of the eyes. Treatment is with antibiotic eye drops that need to be prescribed.

A red eye or eye with discharge should always be examined by a provider because there are other causes of red eyes, and also they need to make sure there is not an associated infections, such as ear infections.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing a rise in upper respiratory infections, coughs and colds in the past week.

Most of these are viral in nature, but we have seen some cases of community-acquired pneumonia.

These viral illnesses can be especially difficult in children with underlying asthma; causing asthma exacerbations.

We continue to see a steady rise in the number of pediatric flu cases. You can make an appointment at any of our pediatric offices online, or reserve your spot at WellSpan Urgent Care locations online any time at www.WellSpan.org/Appointment. There you can see a list of appointment times available for pediatric and office visits.



Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports the flu and upper respiratory issues, including fever, cough, sore throat, congestion, body aches and ear pain.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in York and Perry counties reports a stomach bug, cold and cases of the flu.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland and Dauphin counties reports bronchiolitis, flu, viral sore throats, strep throat, a stomach bug and upper respiratory infections,

Very similar to last week at Penn State Children's Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group, pediatricians are seeing a lot of viral respiratory infections and colds, as well as some kids with the flu.

Flu numbers here aren't overwhelming yet, and providers remind parents there is still time to get a flu shot.