What's Going Around: Tick bites, virus with high fever

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in tick bites and poison ivy.

They continued to see the stomach bug, as well as some viral colds and ear infections. They noticed a small increase in croup in toddlers.

Strep throat hovered around 30 percent of sore throats seen. They also saw a small increase in mono in older patients.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bug spray:

"Despite some concerns circulating, multiple studies have shown no scientific evidence that DEET within bug sprays is harmful when applied to uncovered skin. Because ingestion can be harmful, it's important to keep these products out of children's reach.

The percent of DEET within a bug spray, similar to the level of SPF within a sunscreen, determines its length of effect. Ten percent DEET will provide approximately two hours of insect repelling, whereas 30 percent will give four to five hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests products within that 10 to 30 percent DEET range.

Spray bug spray on exposed skin, but to avoid irritating contact to the eyes and potential oral ingestion, don't spray on the face. Also avoid spraying the palms of the hands in younger kids, since they often put their hands in their mouth and rub their eyes. There is no need to spray directly on skin that is under clothing, but spraying clothing in a particularly buggy environment can be helpful. A fine mist is all that's needed. A heavier application does not provide more protection.

Babies younger than 2 months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent. Beyond 2 months of age, these products have been deemed safe. For little babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.

What about natural alternatives? In studies to evaluate and compare efficacy, DEET-containing products showed much more efficacy than non-DEET products. Citronella oil was found to not work well at preventing bites. While lemongrass and eucalyptus oil showed some effect against mosquitoes, they unfortunately did not repel ticks. Lemongrass and eucalyptus oils also have not been studied for safety in children younger than 3 years old."

UPMC Pinnacle in Cumberland County is seeing viruses going around causing high fevers for three to five days.

"A fever is any temperature 100.4 or higher," Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. "Some high fevers go up to 105. But a temperature of 106 is unusual and this should prompt an immediate call or visit to a medical provider. Otherwise, most fevers for older children can be initially managed at home with over the counter fever reducers or with a tepid bath. However, any fever in an infant should be discussed with your doctor's office."

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reported strep throat, cough and colds, pink eye, allergies and sinus issues and poison ivy rashes.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Perry and York counties reported tick bites and upper respiratory infections.

