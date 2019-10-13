Health Department warns of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia airport

FILE – This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, the first U.S. government report on mumps in migrant detention facilities say the virus has spread through 57 facilities in 19 states since September with new cases continuing as detainees are taken into custody or transferred. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pensylvania Department of Health issued a public alert about a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport.

The potential exposures happened on October 2-3.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, Terminal F from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal F from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A/B shuttle bus from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The agency has already contacted people who were on the flights with the patient.

There have been 15 cases of the measles in Pennsylvania in 2019. More than 1,200 cases have been reported across the country.