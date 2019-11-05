Health program aims to strike out stress

Janna Passamonte’s days are very demanding.

“I am a wife, mother and professional,” she said.

Passamonte works for Penn State Health.

“I take my career seriously. I work and lot and I enjoy that, but it is a balancing act of all that has to get done,” she said.

Sometimes that juggling drops some pain.

“I typically feel stress in my shoulders, neck,” Passamonte said. “You start to feel a little tighter throughout the day when something is going on. When you feel stressed by the end of the day, it’s accelerated and you can really feel the tension”

Passamonte’s employer offers a mindfulness-based stress reduction program that started in Massachusetts.

“The goal of the program is to help people handle the normal stress that comes up in life,” focusing on one thing at that moment,” said Dr. Tim Riley, a family medicine, mindfulness and stress management specialist.

Riley is part of a team that teaches effective ways to deal with everyday angst-producing events in a healthy way.

“Moment to moment, that reaction our body has can really be helpful. It can help us survive an emergency,” Riley said.

Riley says when stress becomes chronic, it can hurt us.

“What I see every day as a primary care doctor are diseases that arise because people have chronic stress,” he said. “Stress can reduce our heart function.”

Riley says it can also cause high blood pressure, low energy, headaches, gastric issues, insomnia, colds, infections, aches, and pains.

“There are parts of our brain that turn on trigger hormones like adrenalin and cortisol, and it has an impact on our whole body,” Riley said.

The stress reduction program offers tools to combat that chemical reaction.

“Simple things like taking care of your body, eating well, getting enough sleep. Exercising regularly can help you handle demands of life,” Riley said.

Passamonte says mindfulness is an ongoing learning skill. That’s a good thing because she plans on adding more to her full plate: graduate school.

“You leave the two-and-a-half-hour class feeling much better at the end of the day than when you walked in, so it’s worthwhile,” she said.

You are invited to take part in the eight-week mindfulness stress reduction program which includes an all-day retreat. The program starts on Jan. 22, 2020. Tuition is $500 and some scholarships are available.

Register at https://pennstatehershey.tfaforms.net/459

