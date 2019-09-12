Health Secretary: Every school needs a concussion management team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is getting the word out about resources available for students with traumatic brain injuries.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says it is vital that every school district has a concussion management team. Those teams are made up of school employees who monitor students’ academics and symptoms.

Health officials say schools should treat every case differently, and if someone is experiencing symptoms for more than four to six weeks, they should be referred to the BrainSTEPS program.

“A student should be able to return to school full day with no academic supports in place due to concussion symptoms before they return to contact sports,” said Dr. Brenda Eagan-Johnson, the program coordinator at BrainSTEPS.

The state says schools can register and train staff online for free through the BrainSTEPS program