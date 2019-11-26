Healthy Living: A healthier holiday season

In one Thanksgiving meal, Americans are said to eat two, even three times the amount of calories they should eat in one day.

While one Thanksgiving meal will not negatively impact your health, it can be easy to carry those indulgences throughout the months of November and December.

To have a healthier holiday season, we are sharing some tips.

Plan ahead: Schedule activities outside or find time for quick workouts among the hustle and bustle.

Go easy on the appetizers: Save your appetite and calorie consumption for the big holiday meal.

Hydrate: Not drinking enough water can make you feel hungry when you’re actually just thirsty.

Don’t deny dessert: The holidays should not be about food restriction. Depriving yourself of foods you enjoy can lead to overeating later.

Sleep: Like dehydration, sleep deprivation can lead to increased appetite throughout the day.

Mental health matters: The holiday season can lead to stress or sadness. If you are struggling, consider talking to someone or try meditation.

Give yourself grace: Remember, Thanksgiving and Christmas are just two days of the year. Enjoy the food and family time without guilt.