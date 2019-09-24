Healthy Living: Americans moving less

A new study has found Americans are moving less than 10 years ago.

According to the study, published in the American Medical Association Journal, in 2008 Americans sat an average of 5.7 hours per day. In 2018, that number has jumped to 6.4 hours.

Sitting, or sedentary behavior that includes sitting has been linked to increased risk of poor health.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines in 2008 to promote activity among Americans.

According to the guidelines, American adults are to engage in 150-minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity.

If the activity is vigorous-intensity, they should log 75 minutes per week.

Living a sedentary lifestyle can cause a person’s metabolism to slow, says Dr. Creston Tate of WellSpan Health and also puts individuals at an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes or mortality.

Dr. Tate says adults don’t have to spend hours in the gym to see health benefits.

“We’ve found in studies that short bursts of 15-20 minutes, 4-5 times per week is tremendously beneficial,” Dr. Tate explains.

“In general, getting your heart rate above maintenance level, increasing your heart rate into the 120s, 130s, 140s would be ideal,” says Dr. Tate.

Activities like a brisk walk or a bike ride are suggested and helpful for protection against heart attack or stroke.