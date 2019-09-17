Healthy Living: Fall produce

There are health benefits to eating local produce so we are highlighting what is in-season right now in Pennsylvania.

This month, there are more than two dozen produce items in-season in Pa.

Fall favorites are starting to turn up at local markets so be on the lookout for pears and pumpkins.

Foods bought from local farmers tend to be more nutritious, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, because they are picked at peak ripeness and do not have to travel far to the consumer.

The Pa. Department of Agriculture has revamped its website to highlight local, in-season produce. Click here to see.