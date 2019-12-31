Healthy Living: Healthy Resolutions

In this week’s Healthy Living it’s the last day of 2019 and many will make resolutions with their health in mind but most won’t reach their goals in the new year.

So we’re sharing tips to help make healthier resolutions for 2020. According to offers.com exercise, saving money and traveling are the top three resolutions of the last three years.

Experts say lofty goals don’t work, but specific and smaller goals do. So if you want to eat healthier in the new year, break it down. Maybe start with the published dietary guidelines for Americans. The first section addresses healthy eating patterns. There are also more specific sections on the estimated calorie needs per day for each person at every age and activity level. The guidelines also have recommendations for water and alcohol consumption.

If you want to exercise more, check out the physical activity guidelines for Americans. These are also broken down by age and give an idea of how long and how hard you should exercise each day.

If you are overwhelmed by the numerous diet options or don’t know where to begin with an exercise program, talk to a professional and make sure they’re qualified. There are a lot of online influencers and weight loss programs but many are not qualified.

For nutrition help, seek a registered dietician nutritionist who has earned a degree and met professional requirements and for exercise goals seek the help of a certified personal trainer.