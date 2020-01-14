Healthy Living: How do you know if you’re contagious?

This time of year sickness can spread quickly throughout schools or families.

While every infection has the potential to spread to others, Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic says stay home if you have symptoms and a fever.

“If you’re having fever and if you’re having symptoms, generally, you should consider yourself that you could pass that fever and those symptoms to somebody else. So the general rule is, if you have a fever, to stay home until that fever goes away,” says Dr. Esper.

Other ways to prevent illnesses from spreading is to teach children to cover their coughs and the importance of washing their hands thoroughly.

Instruct kids to wash for at least 20 seconds.

If a child is too young to wash their hands effectively, consider using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.