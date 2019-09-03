Healthy Living: How long are Labor Day leftovers safe?

If you had a picnic or BBQ over Labor Day weekend, the leftovers in your fridge could be a danger to your health.

Some foods will last a few days but only if properly stored and others could already be a risk.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food should be refrigerated within two hours but if the temperature was above 90, that drops to one hour.

Food that was stored quickly, has a longer life.

Click here for the USDA’s guide to barbecue and food safety.

For a look at how long food lasts refrigerated or frozen, click here and for produce storage, click here.