Healthy Living: Intermittent Fasting

In this week’s Healthy Living, we are taking a look at Google’s most-searched diet of 2019, intermittent fasting.

Also known as time-restricted eating, intermittent fasting doesn’t focus on what you eat but instead when you eat.

The schedule can look a few different ways, some people will fast for a day and eat normally the next while others fast for two days a week but maintain a normal diet the other five.

The schedule Dr. Deborah Herchelroath follows is fasting each day, restricting eating to six to eight hours a day.

“It can give more energy and I also feel like it’s a healthier way of eating. There’s no science behind 3 meals a day and we really shouldn’t be snacking throughout the day so it has taught me to be more aware of the way I eat and when I eat,” Dr. Deborah Herchelroath said.

So the idea of breakfast being the most important meal of the day is actually a myth!

Dr. Herchelroath says the standard American diet is linked to insulin resistance and fasting gives our body the benefit of a break. Some research shows fasting can lower cholesterol, decrease insulin in the blood and even help with weight loss.

Restricting your food won’t overpower a poor diet, what you eat still matters.

“There are two ways to diet. What we eat or when we eat and what he really believes in is putting it together. So it’s not like in that 6-hour window I can eat cake and cookies and do okay. I still have to be cognizant of what goes in my mouth,” Herchelroath said.

For most of the population, intermittent fasting is relatively safe, but Dr. Herchelroath suggests first checking with your doctor and those who are pregnant, have type 1 diabetes, chronic illness or who are training for an event should take special consideration.