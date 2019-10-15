Healthy Living: Restaurant beverages now higher in sugar, calories

At chain restaurants, sugar-sweetened beverages make up one-third of the menu.

Recently, a study looked at these drinks and compared their nutritional information from 2012 to 2017. The findings show that over time the options have increased and so has the amount of sugar and calories in these drinks.

After looking at more than 13,000 beverages from 63 U.S.-based chain restaurants, researchers found 81% of beverages found on children’s menus were sugar-sweetened beverages.

Children’s specialty beverages were higher in calories, saturated fats and carbohydrates than beverages on the regular menu and more than half of beverages served at restaurants contain more than 50 grams of sugar per serving — more than 12.5 teaspoons of sugar per beverage.

The American Heart Association recommends adult women consume 25 grams of added sugar daily, for adult men the recommendation is 36 grams per day.

Kara Shifler Bowers, a registered dietitian with Penn State PRO Wellness says the amount of sugar in restaurant beverages is alarming.

She recommends making water or unsweetened tea your default drink at restaurants and saving sugar-sweetened beverages for special occasions and celebrations.

Not only will it protect your family’s health but water will save you money, too, says Bowers.

Below we share our Q&A with Bowers on beverage choice for families:

Kara Shifler Bowers, RD, LDN