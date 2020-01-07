Healthy Living: The Farm Show and your health

In this week’s Healthy Living, the Farm Show can be a great place to explore the health benefits of local produce, but it can also be a crowded place right in the middle of the cold and flu season.

Let’s start with the healthy options at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. New last year, a market where you can purchase local produce. You can buy local honey, apples, cheese, vegetables and more. Right now apples, mushrooms, and potatoes are in season, meaning they’re at peak ripeness and nutritious.

In the food court and throughout the show there are a ton of food vendors. They’ve undergone close inspection to make sure the food you eat isn’t at risk.

“They are all food providers and we make sure they are held to the highest standard any restaurant would be. So we make sure they have safe food, they’re following safe following, handling practices, and providing safe temperatures so there is no bacteria going to be found on them. Ultimately all of that food is provided to the consumer is safe and healthy hands,” Stefanie Smith, Chief, Food Safety Policy & Program Division, said.

Now when you’re at the Farm Show you’re one of many, and crowds in the middle of cold and flu season can put your health at risk. This season Pennsylvania has seen over 17,000 reported cases of the flu, and across the country, the flu has claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

If you haven’t gotten a flu shot, you can get one here. The department of health is offering free flu shots each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their booth.

Also, remember to wash your hands frequently and visit one of the many hand sanitizer stations or bring your own.