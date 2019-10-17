Hospital sued for mishandled infection that killed 3 babies

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A lawsuit has been filed regarding an infection that killed three infants and infected five others at a Geisinger Clinic in Danville.

The parents of a newborn who died in a Pennsylvania hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit allege in a lawsuit that hospital officials failed to protect their son from a lethal bacterial infection that had already killed two other premature babies.

A wrongful death suit filed Thursday states Geisinger knew the neonatal intensive care unit of its flagship hospital in Danville was “dangerous, defective and contaminated” but continued filling its beds with premature infants.

Luis Cepeda and Zuleyka Rodrigues lost their son Abel on Sept. 30, only six days after he was born. He was the third premature infant to die from an infection caused by the Pseudomonas bacterium, and the eighth to be infected.

Cultures of the water supply and surfaces inside the neonatal intensive care unit, where all the infections occurred, tested negative for Pseudomonas, officials said.

Geisinger later began diverting very premature infants to other facilities. The hospital says it expresses “deepest sympathies” to the affected families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.