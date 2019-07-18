Know the signs of heat exhaustion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s important to watch for signs of heat exhaustion this weekend.

The symptoms are tiredness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and headaches.

If untreated, it can lead to heatstroke, when your core body temperature gets too high. Heatstroke can lead to confusion, coma, and even death.

“If you don’t want to ruin your whole weekend by spending time in the emergency department, then carry a water bottle around this weekend and take frequent breaks as well to try to get into the air conditioning,” said Dr. Eleanor Dunham, and emergency medicine physician.

It’s best to avoid alcohol, but if you are going to drink, doctors say to do it in moderation because you’re more predisposed to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.