Lung diseases reportedly linked to vaping

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping.

The research is following after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control warned of a cluster of lung disease cases that appear to be linked to e-cigarettes, reports the Salt Lake City Tribune.

The state Department of Health announced the new number Monday, a jump from the five cases in teenagers and young adults reported last week.

Nationwide, health officials are looking into an outbreak of severe lung disease that appears to be tied to vaping.

The department says the cases stem from the use of a mix of nicotine and marijuana electronic cigarette products.

The symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.

The department advises that if people who vape experience any of the symptoms to visit their doctors.

Health officials say the first five people found with the disease were hospitalized and that their conditions have improved after treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.