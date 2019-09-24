New Highmark and Penn State fitness challenge encourages healthy lifestyle choices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Getting Pennsylvanians motivated to be fit and healthy is the goal of a new program from Highmark and Penn State University Athletics, Nittany Fit.

The new program encourages people to make healthy lifestyle choices using three categories: fitness, nutrition, and emotional and mental well-being.

“We think that this is the best way to improve health, to have people every day thinking about their health and wellness, as opposed to only when they’re sick or only when they’re going for their routine physical,” said Deb Rice-Johnson, President of Highmark, Inc.

This week’s challenges on the Nittany fit website include 50 pushups, going meatless one day this week and learning a new joke.

“Whenever you start engaging you might get a water bottle for completing your challenges, all the way up to you can win tickets to one of the games,” Rice-Johnson said.

If you complete the three challenges every week, you win a prize…and also entered to win monthly and grand prizes.

“The research data and the historical data would tell you that if people are engaged in their own health and fitness and become engaged and aware, the more they do these things, the less care they’ll need down the road,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health.

It is one of the initiatives out of Highmark and Penn State Health’s partnership over the last two years, including a joint $1 billion investment to create a community-based network of healthcare in Central Pennsylvania.

“Our prime goal of Penn State’s collaboration with Highmark is to make healthcare more affordable, more accessible and more convenient,” Massini said.

The Nittany Fit program runs through December 8.

“I would think we’ll probably look at from a promotion to see how long people continue to be engaged and as long as we can keep people involved, it’s something worth investing in,” Massini said.

If you’d like to sign up for Nittany Fit, click here.