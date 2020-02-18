Noticing a glow in her eye, PA’s Second Lady saves daughter’s sight

In each photo of her three young children, Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, noticed a pattern.

“I saw a consistency, red eyes in both my boys but in her I noticed one red eye and one yellow eye,” says Fetterman.

One of Grace Fetterman’s eyes had a yellow glow. At the time, Gisele didn’t know what it meant so she called a local doctor.

“He said to pull her out of school immediately,” she recalls. “I learned in her case, it was Coats Disease, but in many cases, it’s cancer or a tumor. She would have lost her eyesight completely in one eye.”

“Coats Disease is a rare eye disease caused by abnormal development of the blood vessels of the retina,” explains Dr. Erica Beaver, an optometrist with Premier Eye Care.

For 8-year-old Grace Fetterman, wearing glasses corrected the issue. She no longer has to wear them but goes in every six months for check-ups. The Fetterman’s are sharing Grace’s story so other families ‘know the glow.

Profoundly grateful that Gracie’s eye just got a clean bill of health.



It’s a thing. Without the medical intervention- 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KE2a29v65Z — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 24, 2020

According to the CDC, less than 15% of preschool kids get an eye exam but childhood exams are key to detecting eye issues.

Dr. Beaver says babies should have their first eye exam between six and 12 months old, when the eyes are starting to develop so issues with the eye or diseases, like Coats Disease, can be detected.

After the initial exam, as long as everything is healthy, the next eye exam should be scheduled between age 3 and 5, then once every 1-2 years after.

“If the child is complaining about vision or pain in the eye or headaches, get them checked,” says Dr. Beaver. “Parents can also look for squinting, closing one eye or tilting their head to see more clearly.”

Eye screenings done at school or at the pediatrician’s office are not the same as an in-office eye exam, says Dr. Beaver. Those are vision screenings for distance or near vision, not a look at the health of the eye.