Thyroid Cancer Webchat

September is thyroid cancer awareness month.
David Goldenberg, M.D., FACS
David Goldenberg is a Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist. He was educated at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. He completed a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Rambam Medical Center – Techion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel and then went on to do a 3 year fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Currently, he is Professor of Surgery and Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine, Chief of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Associate Director of Surgical Services at the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute.
Neerav Goyal, M.D., MPH
Neerav Goyal, M.D., MPH, recently joined the Division as assistant professor of surgery and director of head and neck surgery. He returns to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after completing a fellowship in head and neck surgery and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infrmary and Harvard