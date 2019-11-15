Penn State researchers: Juul delivers more nicotine at faster rate than other e-cigarettes

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penn State study released Friday warns some e-cigarettes are much stronger than others.

The research says Juul users had blood-nicotine concentrations nearly three times as high as most people who used other e-cigarettes. Experts say that’s because the pod-based Juul delivers more nicotine at a faster rate.

The study says Juul’s nicotine delivery and addictive nature is similar to that of regular cigarettes.

Researchers claim this reinforces that non-smokers should not start using e-cigarettes, but some products could still help people trying to stop smoking.

“It’s kind of a double edge sword because you don’t want youth picking up the product but yet you need an acceptable product if you want smokers to switch to a less harmful product,” said Dr. Jessica Yingst, an author and researcher at the Penn State College of Medicine. “It does deliver nicotine similar to their cigarette.”

Researchers say there is a new product: IQOS, or I quit ordinary smoking. They say that’s being tested in Atlanta as a safe alternative for people to stop smoking.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.