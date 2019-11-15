Penn State researchers: Juul delivers more nicotine at faster rate than other e-cigarettes

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penn State study released Friday warns some e-cigarettes are much stronger than others.

The research says Juul users had blood-nicotine concentrations nearly three times as high as most people who used other e-cigarettes. Experts say that’s because the pod-based Juul delivers more nicotine at a faster rate.

The study says Juul’s nicotine delivery and addictive nature is similar to that of regular cigarettes.

Researchers claim this reinforces that non-smokers should not start using e-cigarettes, but some products could still help people trying to stop smoking.

“It’s kind of a double edge sword because you don’t want youth picking up the product but yet you need an acceptable product if you want smokers to switch to a less harmful product,” said Dr. Jessica Yingst, an author and researcher at the Penn State College of Medicine. “It does deliver nicotine similar to their cigarette.”

Researchers say there is a new product: IQOS, or I quit ordinary smoking. They say that’s being tested in Atlanta as a safe alternative for people to stop smoking.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss