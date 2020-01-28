Pennsylvania has 3rd week of decreased flu activity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department reports Pennsylvania has seen three weeks of decreased flu cases, but activity is still high.

A total of 48,510 laboratory-confirmed flu have been reported this season, up from a total of 39,421 lab-confirmed cases reported last week.

Influenza B/Victoria remains the most detected flu virus.

Nine flu-associated deaths were reported last week, bringing the total to 33, and 253 flu-associated hospitalizations last week brought the season’s total to 1,089.