Pennsylvania works to increase sepsis awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania health officials say sepsis was the second most common reason for hospitalization last year.

While mortality rates from sepsis have gone down, the Department of Health says awareness about the condition needs to increase.

Sepsis is a blood infection that could lead to the body shutting down.

Earlier this week, health officials were at the Patient Safety, Quality and Sepsis Symposium in Lancaster.

The state is working with the Hospital and Health System Association and hospitals throughout Pennsylvania on evidence-based protocols.

“Guidelines that really every hospital should have about how to evaluate, diagnose and treat this absolutely life-threatening condition,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

September is Sepsis Awareness Month.

Signs of the condition include a high heart rate, fever, shivering and feeling cold. People with sepsis may experience confusion, shortness of breath, extreme pain or sweaty skin.