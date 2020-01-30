Preschoolers graduate UPMC Pinnacle’s ‘Eat Smart, Play Smart’ program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Head Start preschoolers graduated UPMC Pinnacle’s Eat Smart, Play Smart program Thursday morning.

Staff visited the classes twice a week for eight weeks and taught kids about fitness, nutrition and making healthy choices.

UPMC Pinnacle says the program focuses on early childhood since it impacts long-term social, cognitive, emotional and physical development.

Kids got graduation certificates, snacks and bags full of goodies and lessons.

“We give out a portion control plate so they are able to visually see what’s a healthy choice they should be including on their plate,” said Monica Hagerman, the youth wellness program coordinator at UPMC Pinnacle. “A variety of colors, and that there are different food groups that they should be incorporating, mainly fruits and vegetables.”

The Capital Area Head Start program is located at the Susquehanna Township Elementary School.