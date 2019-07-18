Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats

ATLANTA (WHTM) – Ninety-three people have been sickened by multidrug-resistant salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Forty-eight illnesses have been reported since the treats were recalled on July 3. Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins because the treats might be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals that eat the products, and there is a risk to people who handle contaminated products and don’t wash their hands.

The CDC said 90% of ill people interviewed reported contact with a dog before getting sick, and 69% reported contact with pig ear treats or with dogs who were fed the treats.

Illnesses have been reported in Pennsylvania and 26 other states. Twenty ill people have been hospitalized.

The CDC says people should not feed the recalled pig ears to dogs. The treats should be thrown away in a secure container so pets and other animals can’t eat them.

Pet Supplies Plus has stores in Lancaster, Hamburg, and Shillington.