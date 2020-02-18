Second wave of flu, one of the worst for children in a decade

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A second wave of the flu is hitting the U.S. and is one of the worst seasons for children in a decade. Health officials say the number of child deaths and hospitalizations are the highest since 2009.

The wave is expected to hold for weeks while doctors say the current issue is with two strains of the flu, A and B.

“There’s belief that there might be some passive immunity from a B virus in previous years to adults who maybe had it before. So we’re seeing a higher prevalence of flu B in children,” said Creston Tate, Medical Director for WellSpan Urgent Cares.

Officials are worried people will confuse whether they have the flu or coronavirus which have very similar symptoms.