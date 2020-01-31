Live Now
UPMC Pinnacle offers online video visits

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With flu season in full swing, UPMC Pinnacle is offering online, on-demand video visits with a doctor.

If you are a UPMC Pinnacle patient who uses the portal, open “My Chart” then UPMC Pinnacle, and click on “talk to a doctor” in the quick links. You’ll be able to do a video visit and get a prescription if needed.

“This way, you don’t have to come in. You’re not exposing other people to flu. You can get the treatment in time, wherever you are,” Dr.Salim Saiyed said.

The cost is $49. Check with your insurer for coverage.

Services are available Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online: https://www.pinnaclehealth.org/patient-portal/online-video-visits

