US investigates new reports of seizures related to vaping

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. health officials investigating whether electronic cigarettes may trigger seizures in some people who use the nicotine-vaping devices say they have received 118 new reports since launching the probe four months ago.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it has received a total of 127 reports of neurological events following e-cigarette use that occurred since 2010.

Regulators stressed the data does not necessarily indicate an increase in frequency or prevalence of such incidents.

The FDA has not identified any specific brand or product problem associated with the incidents.

The agency is encouraging people to report information about the issue.