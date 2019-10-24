What’s Going Around: Croup, strep throat, respiratory infections

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians in Central Pennsylvania are seeing strep throat, gastroenteritis and a lot of upper respiratory infections, including some with high fevers.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw a sharp increase in croup cases. There was an increase in pneumonia in school-aged children and teens and bronchiolitis in infants.

There was a higher number of bacterial and viral pink eye infections. They diagnosed a lot of viral upper respiratory infections, some of which cause wheezing and/or wet cough.

They have not seen any flu cases yet, although they have seen a couple of cases with flu-like symptoms that tested negative for influenza.

Dr. Thode offered the following advice about pink eye:

“Conjunctivitis is the general term for inflammation of the outer clear layer of the surface of the eye, which typically appears as a “pink eye.”

There are multiple possible causes:

·Bacterial conjunctivitis frequently appears in only one eye and typically has thicker eye discharge. Crust on the lashes is common, especially after waking from sleep. It can be painful or have a scratchy sensation when blinking. In babies, bacterial pink eye can frequently affect both eyes at the same time and should be additionally evaluated for possible tear duct blockage. Bacterial pink eye is treated with antibiotic eye drops. Until treated, it is very contagious.

·Viral conjunctivitis is frequently is seen in both eyes symmetrically. Discharge tends to be a bit thinner and more watery, though kids will frequently have crusting on their lashes after a period of sleep. Viral conjunctivitis is often seen in the second half of a viral cold and caused by the child rubbing their nose and then their eye, thus transferring the virus to the eye. The immune system will kill off viral conjunctivitis at the same time it beats the virus elsewhere in the body. Antibiotic eye drops will not speed that process because they do not affect viruses. Unfortunately, viral conjunctivitis is also contagious by touch.

·Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction to pollen or other allergens in the air that touch the surface of the eye or get rubbed into the eye. This causes the release of histamine, which makes the eyes red, itchy and watery. Itchy eyes are most likely allergic conjunctivitis. There is rarely thick eye drainage, though it is common for the eyes to tear a lot. Your child’s primary physician can prescribe antihistamine eye drops.

·Reasons to see the doctor: thick drainage from the eye; pain with eye movement; eyelid swelling; pain with light/light sensitivity; symptoms that worsen over two to three days; eye redness with any recent eye trauma or suspected foreign body in the eye; changes in vision.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group continue to see cases of common colds, viral upper respiratory infections and croup. Pediatricians have also been treating older kids for strep throat this week.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports strep throat, upper respiratory viruses with a cough, congestion and fever and a stomach bug with vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics reports coughs and colds, both with and without fever, croup and hand, foot, and mouth disease.