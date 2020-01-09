What’s Going Around: Flu, pneumonia, bronchiolitis

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw nine cases of the flu this past week.

They saw a big increase in bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Strep throat is also on the rise. They saw a lot of non-flu colds and an increase in sinusitis.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about pneumonia and bronchiolitis:

“Pneumonia is an infection of the cells that make up the airways of the lungs. Inflammation occurs as the immune system responds to the infection, which can be from a virus, bacteria or, more rarely, a fungus.

Bronchiolitis is a virally induced inflammation of the small airways throughout the lungs wherein they can become plugged with mucous. This is mostly seen in younger toddlers and infants, whereas pneumonia can occur in any age group.

Both pneumonia and bronchiolitis will cause an increase in thick mucous within the affected airways. This thickened mucous will sometimes completely obstruct the airway. In severe cases, the lungs may be unable to bring in enough oxygen, causing the body to compensate by breathing more frequently/quickly. Therefore, rapid breathing is a big sign of concern.

Coughing helps get rid of some of the accumulated mucous, and the cough will sound wet. While most wet coughs will be from postnasal drip, a persisting wet cough sometimes can be an indicator of pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Immune activation to fight off the virus or bacteria causing the pneumonia will often, but not always, involve a fever.

The combination of wet cough, fever and rapid breathing can be seen with a number of diagnoses, including bronchiolitis, severe viral illnesses and pneumonia. A child who is experiencing any kind of increased work of breathing or rapid breathing, regardless of the presence of other symptoms, needs prompt medical evaluation. Wet cough with fever that persists for a couple days, or a cough that lingers and has a fever start later in the illness course are also reasons to seek medical evaluation.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are seeing a lot of cases of respiratory infections, as well as cases of the common cold. They’ve also started seeing a number of flu cases, particularly influenza B.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster is seeing the following this week:

“We continue to see an increase in flu A and flu B cases. Symptoms include sore throat, fever, headache, body aches and cough. Over the counter regimens include Tylenol and Advil for pain and fever and over the counter cough suppressants. Home remedies include rest and fluids. Flu is a virus not treated by antibiotics. Careful monitoring is required as viruses can weaken the immune system and a secondary bacterial infection can occur. Prompt antiviral therapy is a treatment available but must be taken early on. Tests are available that result within 10 minutes. Children, elderly and persons with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases are at increased risk of complications.

There are many months remaining for flu season and demand remains high for vaccine particularly in the middle adult range. It is not too late. The CDC recommends all persons aged six months and up get vaccinated.

We are seeing patients present after a cold with unilateral ear pain. Cold symptoms will have resolved and rapid onset of ear pain overnight is common. Over the counter pain relievers like Tylenol and Advil can be used. In some cases, antibiotic therapy is indicated.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in york is seeing several upper respiratory infections and sinusitis.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports flu, upper respiratory infections, including cough, colds and sinus congestion, and a stomach virus with diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and headache.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County saw coughs, colds, fevers, RSV, bronchiolitis, and flu.