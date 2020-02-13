What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, pink eye, ear infections

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties reports the flu, upper respiratory virus with cough, sore throat, fever and congestion, and a stomach bug with diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and fever.

WellSpan Pediatric medicine physicians across Central Pa. are still seeing a lot of flu cases as well as some stomach bug cases and asthma exacerbations.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a lot of viral colds and associated ear infections.

The flu and bronchiolitis continue to be seen in moderate numbers.

Strep throat increased, particularly among older kids. They also saw more pink eye.

Dr. Thode offered the following notes about ear infections:

“The inner ears, sinuses and nasal passages are naturally lined with bacteria that live there without hurting us. Actually, it helps us that they are there, because they take up real estate space that other “bad” bacteria can’t colonize. The bacteria use accumulated fluid as a breeding ground. This is how an ear infection occurs. But the news isn’t all bad: The immune system is quick to show up and fight the infection. All ear infections will be cured by the body’s own immune system.

The pain from ear infections occurs as a result of the eardrum stretching from all of the pressure of the accumulated fluid, along with additional immune fighter cells. The eardrum has a nerve that can take only so much stretch before it sends pain signals to the brain.

While not every ear infection needs antibiotics — again, the immune system will typically clear an ear infection on its own — the pain is best treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, such as Ibuprofen.

Dr. Thode answers common questions about ear infections here.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported a slight decline in flu cases this week. Flu A and Flu B are both circulating and it is possible to become ill with one strain and get the other at another time. Protect yourself and family by getting a flu shot. It is not too late.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is continuing to see the flu, upper respiratory infections, bronchitis, impetigo and conjunctivsitis.