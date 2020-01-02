What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, strep throat

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw a lot of viral illnesses, continued cases of the flu and an increase in the stomach bug.

They continue to see bronchiolitis in moderate numbers in infants and younger toddlers.

They are also seeing strep cases, representing around 25 to 30 percent of sore throat cases seen.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the stomach bug:

“The ‘GI’ bug affects the gastrointestinal tract, which breaks down into stomach and intestinal symptoms. The viruses that cause gastroenteritis commonly affect the stomach first, with pain and vomiting. Vomiting associated with the GI bug typically resolves after a day or two, but diarrhea often lingers longer, sometimes up to a week or two in pediatric patients. Symptoms can be observed at home as long as the child is hydrated. Any blood in the diarrhea should be immediately evaluated by your child’s doctor.

It’s important to watch for signs of dehydration with anyone suffering from the GI bug. In kids, signs can include dry mouth, lacking tears and decreased urine output. These symptoms, or any symptoms of lethargy, or poor response to voice, difficulty getting awake, low muscle tone, should be evaluated by your child’s doctor. Water is the best hydration option as long as the child is over six months old.”

UPMC Pinnacle in Camp Hill is seeing more influenza cases this week. Patients are starting with high fever, chills, watery eyes, body aches, and fatigue. The fevers are lasting five to seven days. A sore throat, runny nose, and cough also develops in the first 24 hours and the cough can worsen over a period of a week or longer. There is a nasal test for influenza, but during influenza season, you may not be tested for it because the test is not always accurate. So if you appear to have influenza, your doctor may decide to treat you with anti-flu medication, Tamiflu, if it is appropriate.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman offered the following advice about Tamiflu:

“Tamiflu only works if given in the first 48 hours of symptoms and even then it only reduces symptoms for one to two days. Tamiflu has side effects, so it may only be recommended if you are considered high risk, based on age and chronic ailments. The best way to prevent influenza is the flu vaccine. Although it may not work 100 percent of the time, it does reduce the chances of getting the flu and of having dangerous flu complications. Influenza is very contagious and spreads through the air, so if you have flu-like symptoms you should try to avoid being in public and around other people, especially babies and the elderly. Call your doctor to see if you qualify for treatment or if you need to be seen.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster has seen a steady increase in flu cases. Predominately they are seeing strain B, with a few type A. Symptoms include sore throat, body aches, fever, headache and cough. Some children also experience vomiting and diarrhea. Rapid confirmation of flu is necessary for starting antiviral medications like Tamiflu. Home treatments include rest, fluids, and Tylenol. Watch closely for complications like pneumonia or other secondary bacterial infections.

Providers there say it is most important to get a flu vaccine if you have not yet. Flu will continue to build and possibly peak later. It is possible to get flu B and then get flu A. When you have recovered from the flu illness, get a flu vaccine if you haven’t already, they recommend.

They have also seen some cases of pink eye. Symptoms include eye(s) crusting shut in the morning, redness and irritation. Treatments include prescription eye drops. It is extremely contagious. Compresses and natural tears can also be used for symptom relief.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing an increase in viral upper respiratory infections, sore throat, including both strep and viral, ear infections, and bronchitis. There was also one confirmed flu case.