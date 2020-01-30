What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, strep throat, respiratory infections

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians in Central Pa. are seeing lots of influenza B cases, cases of bronchiolitis, gastroenteritis and strep throat.

They are continuing to see a lot of cases of the flu, upper respiratory viruses and stomach flu at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

At the CVS MinuteClinic in York, they continue to see positive flu cases, viral upper respiratory infections, conjunctivitis and bronchitis.

At the MinuteClinic in Lancaster, both strains of the flu are dominating.

Symptoms of the flu include sore throat, cough, body aches, headache, chills and runny nose. Over-the-counter fever reducers and oral rehydration are remedies to help alleviate symptoms. Flu is a virus and antibiotics do not treat viruses. Patients may have a fever for four to five days. They advise parents should watch for worsening after an improvement and changing respiratory status and report to the Emergency Department for evaluation. Children will sometimes have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Prescription anti-viral medications may be used in some cases, but ideally must be started in a narrow window of time where some haven’t sought care. High risk individuals such as infants, pregnant women and other chronic conditions may be prescribed Tamiflu.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports a stomach bug with vomiting, diarrhea and fever, upper respiratory infections with congestion, sinus drainage and cough, as well as the flu.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Dauphin and Perry counties reports coughs, sinus issues, sore throats and flu-like symptoms.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continues to see a slow but steady rise in influenza, both A and B strains.

Strep throat cases held steady at around 35 percent of sore throat cases seen. Most of their sick visits have been for viral illnesses, such as the common cold, as well as the aftermath of these viruses, including ear infections and sinusitis.

They saw a small increase in the stomach bug, but not a huge number of cases overall.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following notes about the common cold vs. the flu:

“While the common cold and the flu are both caused by viruses, influenza viruses are notoriously aggressive with the invasion.

A child with the common cold will have congestion, cough, postnasal drainage, sinus pressure and sometimes a sore throat. Fevers are sometimes a part of this picture but often are not. These symptoms tend to come on more gradually, along with some fatigue that lingers for three to five days, then starts to improve. Runny nose and cough often remain for a few days to a week longer, as all of the accumulated mucous drains from the sinuses.

The flu, on the other hand, presents much more rapidly, with the typically simultaneous onset of multiple symptoms that most commonly include high fever, chills, intense body aches, chest tightness or pain, bad sore throat, cough and intense fatigue. These symptoms also are typically intense for three to five days before improvement, though it’s not uncommon for longer courses that can take seven to 10 days.

Hydration is important regardless of the type of infection, and for kids especially, monitoring fluids, urine output and ease of breathing is very important. While treatment can shorten the length of the flu, it does have side effects and is not suggested in all clinical cases. Seeing a health-care provider for appropriate diagnosis and discussion of treatment and comfort care is important for differentiating the flu from the common cold.”