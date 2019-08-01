What’s Going Around: Hand, foot and mouth, diarrhea, swimmer’s ear

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing some upper respiratory infections as well as diarrhea, plenty of swimmer’s ear and sunburns.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports they saw an increase in hand, foot and mouth disease, as well as herpangina, or sores in the mouth.

Sore throats were mostly viral, with only 20 percent being caused by strep. They saw an increase in summer viruses with cough, runny nose, sore throat and fevers.

Molluscum and impetigo rashes increased. Poison ivy and insect bites, some with a large inflammatory response, were also seen in increased numbers.

Inner ear infections, bacterial pink eye and swimmer’s ear cases continued to be seen in high numbers.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about swimmer’s ear:

“The medical term for “swimmer’s ear” is Otitis externa, which is an infection of the ear canal (This is different from an “inner ear infection,” which is an infection of the inner ear fluid.). The most common cause is swimming, where water can sit in the warm ear canal, creating a perfect environment for bacterial or even fungal infections to grow. There sometimes can be a thick ear discharge that frequently has a bad odor. The immune system will fight back against the bacteria, creating painful inflammation-causing ear pain that worsens when the ear lobe is touched, pulled or moved. Chewing can often cause pain in the ear canal as well.

Trying to keep the ears dry after swimming is important. External ear pain that persists for more than a couple days should be evaluated by a doctor, as antibiotic or antifungal ear drops may be indicated. Ear discharge also should always be evaluated by a doctor.

Pain from an inner ear infection will possibly improve with different head or body positions, whereas pain from swimmer’s ear will not change. Burping or sneezing can make the pain of an inner ear infection much worse but will not affect the pain of an outer ear canal infection. Outer ear infection pain will get much worse when the ear lobe is pulled or moved, or if the child sticks their finger into the ear canal.

Since the eardrum completely seals off the inner ear from the outer ear canal, swimming cannot cause an inner ear infection. If your child has ear tubes, however, there is a connection through the ear canal, so it’s important to check with your child’s ENT physician about swimming recommendations, use of ear plugs, etc.”

UPMC Pinnacle in Camp Hill is seeing cases of hand, foot and mouth virus this week.

This virus can start with a fever, sometimes a high fever up to 105 for three to five days. Then tiny blisters start to show up, typically around the mouth, on the hands and feet and often in the diaper area. Blisters also develop on the back of the mouth or throat and sometimes on the tongue. This causes a sore throat. Many children drool and refuse to drink or eat.

Hand, foot and mouth virus is very contagious. If you see a rash like this on your child or if they are not drinking well or saying they have a sore throat, you’re advised to call your medical provider.

There is no treatment for hand, foot and mouth. It will resolve on its own after about seven days. However, your child should not go to school while they have the fever or rash. It is important to make sure your child is drinking enough fluids to stay hydrated. If you feel they are not, call your doctor’s office for guidance on pain control and signs of dehydration.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported the following this week:

“We have been seeing many students for school sports physicals. These physicals must be completed after June 1 and before attending any practices. The nurse practitioner will review medical records available and history forms included in the packet. A determination will be made to clear with or without restrictions. It is helpful to bring any paperwork to the visit if the athlete has had a recent injury or surgery to assist in decision making. Immunization history is not required but is helpful if the athlete needs a vaccine to not have a second visit prior to school.

With hot weather and swimming, we see an increase of ear pain complaints. Symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and drainage or foul smell. Treatments include ear drops and over-the-counter pain relievers. If frequent infections are happening, preventive steps include a swimmer’s ear drop.”

In York, the CVS MinuteClinic reports contact dermatitis due to plants and swimmer’s ear.

Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group pediatricians are still seeing some bug bites and poison ivy, as well as some cases of the common cold.

With back to school around the corner, pediatricians there want to reiterate to parents the importance of getting on a regular sleep schedule and eating breakfast in the morning.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports hand, foot and mouth disease and diarrhea, sometimes with vomiting.