What’s Going Around: Respiratory infections, flu, strep throat

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a high number of bronchiolitis cases, some of which needed to be admitted to the hospital for oxygen support.

They continue to see flu cases, as well as a slight increase in strep throat. Colds, ear infections, and sinusitis continue to be seen in high numbers.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the flu:

“When should I suspect the flu?

Illness with a rapid onset of multiple symptoms simultaneously that most commonly include high fever, chills, intense body aches, chest tightness or pain, cough, and intense fatigue.

In younger kids and toddlers, diarrhea is also common, though symptoms involving the gastrointestinal tract are not likely in older kids, teens, and adults.

Keep in mind that the presentation of influenza in an individual child will differ depending on their underlying medical conditions and health at that time.

How is the flu officially diagnosed?

A medical provider usually can diagnose an influenza infection based on the symptoms shown by the child, and definitive diagnostic testing in a lab isn’t required.

Several tests are available to detect influenza strains in a child, and these involve various types of swabs and cultures. The most common test in doctor’s offices is a “rapid flu test” that evaluates a swab from the child’s nose and/or throat.

Who should get a swab?

Swabbing is indicated only for kids at high risk for complications from the flu, or a sibling of a high-risk child.

Swabbing is also indicated if a diagnosis of the flu would affect medical decision-making about treatment or further evaluation.

If my child was exposed to the flu, is there a way to prevent them from getting infected?

Vaccination continues to be the most protective option for this situation.

Anti-viral medications can be used as prophylaxis, though this is indicated only for children with risk factors for severe disease and their family members.”

Pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are still seeing a lot of patients with viral respiratory infections, a lot of colds, and a handful of cases of the flu.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians in Central PA are seeing a lot of respiratory infections in children of all ages, including bronchiolitis, pneumonia, RSV, enterovirus, parainfluenza virus, and influenza.

There have been some strep throat cases and many cases of gastroenteritis.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has seen several with upper respiratory infections, pharyngitis, both strep and viral, sinus infections, as well as wellness visits for physicals and vaccines. There are still no positive flu tests yet, despite increased activity in Maryland.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported the following:

“We have seen many patients with a primary complaint of cough. Cough can be caused by allergies, viruses or bacteria. Most commonly this time of year is a virus. Patients can take over-the-counter medications like Mucinex or Delsym. Cough can persist for two to four weeks. If accompanied by fever, chills, body aches, shortness of breath or wheezing evaluation by a health care provider is necessary. Natural treatments include rest, fluids, hot tea with honey/lemon and vaporizer for sleep.

We have seen many patients presenting with ear pain. Many have had a recent cold and/or a history of allergies. Ear infections can be viral or bacterial. Severe pain, bilateral presentation, and age are deciding factors if antibiotics are needed. Many can be treated with over-the-counter cold medicines and pain and fever reducers.

We have seen a few cases of flu. Fever, body aches and sore throat are the predominant symptoms. Prompt treatment is necessary if anti-virals are needed. Over-the-counter treatments include Tylenol and Advil to manage pain and fever. Complications of the flu include pneumonia and secondary bacterial infections, including sinus or ear. It is not too late to get a flu shot! We will see flu into May of 2020.”