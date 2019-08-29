What’s Going Around: Seasonal allergies, croup

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in seasonal allergy symptoms, as some fields are being cut to make hay bales.

They continued to see croup in younger kids and toddlers. They saw a decrease in enterovirus overall, though they continue to see cases.

Strep throat cases are still about 25 to 30 percent of the sore throat cases evaluated. They continue to see rashes, including impetigo, bug bites, poison ivy and molluscum, in high numbers.

“When the weather turns cooler, the UV rays of the sun don’t change,” Dr. Joan Thode said. “Don’t forget about sunscreen if playing outside for more than 10 minutes.”

Thode offered the following advice about impetigo and molluscum:

“Molluscum is a pox rash where the virus uses the body’s own skin cells to build a little hut around itself. This hut is dome-like and appears as a smooth pearl on the skin with a little dimple in the center. The rash, unfortunately, typically lasts for months because the virus hides from the immune system. When the immune system eventually discovers and kills off molluscum, the domes become red and scabbed before going away altogether.

Molluscum lesions do not hurt and typically do not itch. Though the lesions stick around for a long time and seem to mind their own business, they are very contagious and can be spread through touching or transfer on shared clothing, towels, etc. Topical treatments like freezing are typically not effective and cause scarring.

Impetigo is an infection of the skin with bacteria in the streptococcal family. It can look like a red rash, often with a yellowish crust on top, frequently described as dried honey. This rash can technically appear anywhere on the body, though we often see it on the face, frequently at the corners of the nose and mouth. This rash can be painful, though it frequently doesn’t bother the child at all. Other breaks in the skin from cuts and scrapes, as well as other rashes such as eczema, also can become infected with this bacteria, which complicates healing.

If it makes you concerned, it’s worth a call to your child’s doctor if any rash causes swelling or pain in the mucous membranes, including eyes, nose, mouth, anus, urethra, does not get better after a week or so, seems to get progressively redder, has concurrent wheezing, and/or does not blanch. That means the color cannot be pushed out of the rash when you use your hand to place pressure.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported the following this week:

“Flu vaccines: We have received the 2019-2020 flu season vaccine and have started giving flu vaccines. College students are opting to be safe and get prior to moving on campus. Anyone 6 months and older is recommended to get an annual flu vaccine. Side effects are minimal and don’t last any longer than 48 hours. With back to school, think flu shot!

TB tests: Demand continues to be high for this test at the MinuteClinic. A nationwide backorder of testing solution aligning with college start times has made for some challenges. Many colleges require testing for incoming freshman and many majors require testing for observation experiences. Students in the teaching and medical field are most likely to need to this test. It requires two visits over 48 to 72 hours. Some insurances cover all or part of TB testing. Call the number on the back of your card for more details.

PIAA sports physicals: We continue to see high school sports physical forms. Some students decide to play after starting school or didn’t realize it was required. We also see a number of international students who are just arriving in the U.S. prior to the first day of school. These physicals must be done after June 1 for the 2019/2020 school season. A determination is made at the time of the visit to clear, not clear or request further information. Bring all relevant documents to the visit especially if you had surgery or a concussion in the past calendar year.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians are seeing a large range of things from seasonal allergies, bee stings, bronchiolitis and now sports-related injuries coming around, including sprains and strains.

UPMC Pinnacle is seeing croup this week. Croup is a viral upper respiratory infection that causes a very barky cough, hoarse voice, sore throat and usually a fever the first three to five days. The cough with croup is worst in the middle of the night and early morning hours.

The virus that causes croup causes swelling and mucous around the vocal cords. This creates a hoarse voice and the classic croup cough that can sound barky like a dog or seal.

The younger the child is, the more difficulty they have with this cough. In young children they can have stridor, which is a loud breathing sound from the vocal cords.

“The best thing to help the cough is moisture, such as running a cool mist humidifier in the room while they sleep and also offering cold or warm clear liquids to drink,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “If a young child is upset and crying, this will make the stridor worse, so calming them should help. Sometimes sitting in a steamy bathroom can help. If your child appears to be having trouble breathing and none of these things help, you should call your medical provider immediately.”

Pediatricians at the Penn State Children’s Hospital and in the Medical Group are seeing some cases of the common cold, and a lot of wellness check-ups.