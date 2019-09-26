What’s Going Around: Sore throats, viral colds, strep throat

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw viral sore throats and viral colds this week. They also saw an increase in croup in toddlers and pneumonia in older kids.

Penn Medicine also says seasonal allergies are starting to peak.

UPMC Pinnacle in Camp Hill reports viral sore throats and more strep throat cases.

Geisinger Holy Spirit reports sinus infections and strep throat cases.

