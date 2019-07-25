What’s Going Around: Summer colds, sunburn, poison ivy

UPMC Pinnacle in Camp Hill is seeing sunburns.

“A blistering sunburn every two years will triple the chance that you end up with skin cancer,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “Even on cloudy days, 80 percent of the UV rays can get through and damage the skin.”

Sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays at SPF 30 or higher should be used daily when outside. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Try to avoid direct sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use hats, sunglasses, and umbrellas when possible. Even infants under the age of six months should use sunscreen in exposed areas of their skin if they are in direct sun, especially near sand and water.

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster reported the following this week:

“With school starting in one month, PIAA sports physicals are on the rise. A sports physical does not replace a well child physical with the child’s regular physician or practitioner. We recommend bringing any documentation from your child’s care providers with you for review. If your child is under the treatment of specialist we may request further documentation prior to making a determination. Any abnormal findings noted at the visit will be referred to appropriate level of care. Education is offered at the visit regarding pertinent topics such as HPV vaccination, flu vaccine, skin care and diet.

Vaccine visits for school are also being requested. All children entering kindergarten must have 4 doses of DTaP, 4 doses of polio, 2 doses of MMR, 3 doses of Hep B and 2 dose of varicella or proof of disease. Children in grades 7-12 need meningococcal vaccine and a Tdap booster. PA law changed in 2017 and only 5 days after school starts are given for compliance.

With this warm summer weather and outdoor activity we are seeing many bites and stings. Initial treatment for itching and swelling includes oral antihistamines (Benadryl/Claritin), topical anti itch cream (hydrocortisone) and watchful waiting. If significant swelling follow up with PCP or Minute Clinic. Signs of infection include increasing redness, pain, drainage, and fever. Treatment would include antibiotics. Any shortness of breath, racing heartbeat or difficulty breathing would be signs of a more severe allergic reaction to a sting and would require immediate emergency care.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported sports and camp physicals, vaccines, strep throat, contact dermatitis due to plants and swimmer’s ear.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see hand, foot and mouth disease, as well as an increase in enterovirus.

Strep has persisted in moderate numbers, though viral sore throats were seen more frequently than strep. They have seen additional summer colds.

Poison ivy cases were up slightly, and we have continued to see high numbers of swimmer’s ear cases. Other rashes noted include impetigo and heat rash.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about herpangina and enterovirus:

“Herpangina” is a term meaning sores in the throat and mouth. These are typically very painful and can make kids not want to eat or drink to avoid the pain of swallowing. This painful issue can be caused by a variety of viruses, including hand, foot and mouth disease, as well as enterovirus.

Enterovirus is a particularly mean virus that can cause an array of symptoms, including congestion/runny nose, sore throat with mouth sores (herpangina), nausea/vomiting/belly pain, extreme fatigue, cough, muscle soreness or general achiness, headaches and fever. Neck stiffness can occur and can mimic meningitis. In asthmatics, enterovirus can cause wheezing and asthma “attacks” with tight chest and difficulty breathing.

Treatment includes methods to support the patient through the illness, as antibiotics will not work on viruses. Acute enterovirus can last from four to seven days, sometimes with a gradual recovery. The main treatments are pain relief and hydration. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are the mainstays of comfort treatment, and hydration is the primary goal. Mouth sores can make hydration difficult, as swallowing can be painful. Chilled water and low-acidity cold or frozen treats such as slushies can help prevent dehydration from a sore throat.

Enterovirus is spread via droplets from one patient to another, such as when coughing or sneezing. The virus also can survive on surfaces that have been touched by someone who coughed into their hand. Frequent hand-washing and disinfecting of toys is important to help protect younger kids.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group are still seeing cases of poison ivy and a lot of bug bites. Make sure to wash clothes and linens, as the poison spreads from the oil. Other than that, there are not a lot of other illnesses going around, but pediatricians have been doing a lot of routine well child checks.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central PA are seeing a number of issues, some due to the hot and sunny conditions last week. Sun burns, as well as asthma, upper respiratory infections and acute gastroenteritis have all been common.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports rashes, bug bites, coughs and colds.