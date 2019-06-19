Heart Failure: Causes, Symptoms, Management and Treatment

Do you have questions about

heart failure and how to treat it?

Learn the causes, symptoms, and treatment options during our live chat event!

Join us Wednesday, January 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Doctor Omaima Ali and Nurse Sara Black respond to your questions live!



Omaima Ali, M.D., Cardiologist

Omaima Ali, M.D., is a cardiologist with Penn State Hershey Heart and Vascular Institute and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Penn State College of Medicine. She is a graduate of the University of Khartoum, Faculty of Medicine. She completed her residency training in internal medicine and general cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University- Detroit Medical Center, and her advanced Heart failure and Transplant fellowship at Mid America Heart Institute/ University of Missouri Kansas City.

Sara Black, MSN, CRNP, NP-C

Sara Black, MSN, RN, CRNP is a board certified adult-gerontology nurse practitioner who practices in Cardiology at Penn State Hershey. She received her MSN from Penn State University and BSN from Villanova University. She additionally holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Millersville University. She is a member of the heart failure transitional care team at Penn State Hershey. The Transitional Care team works to improve chronic heart failure disease management through education, promotion of heart failure self-care, and optimization of medical therapy. Sara is a member of American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Cardiology, and Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Honor Society.