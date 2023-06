HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has unveiled its newest roller coaster: Wildcat’s Revenge.

James Crummel, Ali Lanyon, and Brett Thackara took a ride on the brand-new coaster. The ride is the first and only hybrid coaster at the park which features four inversions, many moments of weightlessness, and the world’s largest underflip.

Take a look at the video above to see their reaction to the coaster, as well as more information regarding this one-of-a-kind roller coaster.