DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– A teacher who taught eighth-grade students in Derry Township School District was sentenced to prison, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Arthur Titzel, 54, of Camp Hill, was sentenced to spend between nine and 23 months in prison by Judge Matthew Smith. He will also have to spend five years on probation.

According to online court documents, Titzel pleaded guilty in June to ten felony charges of child pornography. One charge of child pornography and one charge of criminal use of a communication facility were dismissed.

Titzel taught 8th-grade American Culture at Hershey Middle School and he was also a member of the Hershey Middle School Steering Committee and the Dungeons & Dragons Club Advisor. Following his arrest at his home in December, Titzle was placed on leave by the district.

The AG’s Office told the district during their preliminary investigation that there were no students involved.