HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring.

According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m.

The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper is) best known for.”

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Presale packages go on sale on January 24 and general public tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online until the event’s start time on April 30. After 8 p.m. on the night of the show, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased at the Hershey Theatre Box office.

The Too Close for Comport tour kicks off on April 29 in Youngstown Ohio and is currently set to end on May 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to the tour’s website.

A five-time Grammy nominee, Cooper is also joining Motley Crue and Def Leppard for select dates on “The Stadium Tour” in 2023.