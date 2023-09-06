HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s largest RV show is returning to Hershey later this month.

The event, presented by Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA), is coming to the Giant Center from September 13 to September 17.

The event will feature more than 1,500 RVs including hundreds from General RV Center. According to the website, the enormous show would cover about 33 football fields.

According to the event’s website, the history of the show dates back to 1970 when the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association held its first show featuring RVs exclusively.

In the following decades the show grew in size and in 1990 attendance is 17,500.

Fifteen years later the show moved to the Giant Center in Hershey and hosted more than 28,000 attendees.

Over the years the show continued to grow and in 2017 attendance grew by 11.2% in 2017 for a record attendance of more than 64,000 people.

Attendees of the show have the opportunity learn about campgrounds, travel adventures, products, and services. The event showcases both manufacturers and dealers.

The price of tickets for this year’s show ranges from $7 to $25. Tickets must be purchased online and parking will be free.