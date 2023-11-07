HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – This year’s Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens will begin Nov. 24, 2023, and run until Jan. 1, 2024, and will feature new activities for guests.
The event will feature 11 trees inside a transformed winter wonderland. Each tree will be decorated by a local artist.
The artists participating are as follows:
- Angela Beall, Hershey
- Helianthus and Lace, Harrisburg
- Hershey Gardens staff
- Highland Gardens, Camp Hill
- Kyrsten’s Sweet Designs, Mechanicsburg
- Palmyra Greenhouse, Palmyra
- Paper Moon Flowers & Events, Harrisburg
- Rhapsody in Bloom, Palmyra
- Sarah’s Floral Designs, Carlisle
- Sprigs & Twigs of Joy, Dauphin
- PA Herb and Garden Festival, Harrisburg
There will also be a 14-foot white poinsettia tree. The Welcome Pavilion and Butterfly Atrium will be decked out for the holiday season as well.
There are four events tabbed for the festive season to accompany the tree display including the new Friday Night Lights event occurring every Friday in December from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will be live Christmas music on these Fridays with the performances scheduled as follows:
- Appalachian Breeze: December 1, 8 & 15
- Segno Duet: December 22
- Jake Nguyen: December 29
Crafty Christmas Creations will be held on November 25 and 26 and December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be holiday craft-making inside the Children’s Garden during these times at the Education Center.
On Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be visiting the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory for kids to share their wish lists with St. Nicholas.
Mrs. Claus will be a the conservatory for storytime on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All of these events are included in the price of admission and are free for members.
Hershey Gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day excluding Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. They have limited house on Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.