HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A hockey event raised money to support the families of fallen police officers.

Cops for K.O.P.S., which is short for Keep our Pipers Silent, hit the ice at the Giant Center on Saturday.

It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania Police Officers. families of fallen officers were hones before hockey players, including current and retired police officers and others.

The money raised goes to support the families of fallen officers.

“It helps them with anything, whether it be educational needs for the children. There’s a lot of emotional support that’s required for the spouses, the children, and this money can be used to go toward that as well, Founder Patrick O’Rourke said.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as an emcee and abc27 was a media sponsor for the event.