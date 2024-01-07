HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Many stuffed animals will be flying in the Giant Center during the annual Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday.

The Bears will host the toss as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans can bring as many stuffed animals as they want and will throw them onto the ice after the Bears make their first goal, or after the second period if they have not scored.

The Hershey Bears broke their world record last year, with more than 67,000 stuffed animals. All items collected will be donated to local charities. The Bears have collected an estimated 389,508 plush toys since 2001.

The Bears hit the ice Sunday at 3 p.m.