HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet is underway in Hershey. The event is considered one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United States, hosted in the parking lot at Hersheypark and the GIANT Center.

The antique auto show has been in Hershey for 78 years, said Hershey Region AACA President Ken Gamble.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is pretty much the history of the automobile. It’s a history lesson in here this week,” Gamble said. A car that is at least 25 years old is considered antique, Gamble noted.

“It’s a social gathering, too. People come from all over the world, all over the United States. They come here to vend, but mostly they come here to talk to each other and have a good time,” Gamble said.

The 2022 Fall Meet runs from Oct. 4-7, according to the Hershey Region AACA website.