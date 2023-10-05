HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Members of the Hershey region of the Antique Automobile Club of America are welcoming back antique car lovers, for the 68th annual antique show emotions are everywhere.

“Some of them are really beautiful cars,” volunteer Scott Kopp said.

Scott Kopp has volunteered here every year for the last 3 decades.

“it just makes my day I didn’t for so many years that I came here I planned my whole vacation around this one week,” said Kopp.

The show features a massive flea market– with more than 9,000 vendor spaces as well as more than 1,000 antique cars and some of them more than a century old.

“I would like them to leave here with an appreciation for old cars and just the joy of seeing what all cars look like that have been restored,” said Scott.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club–with members and chapters across the globe, but Hershey holds a special place in all of their hearts.

“You enjoy the camaraderie from the Hershey region antique automobile club we have quite a few volunteers as you can imagine putting this show on and just being a part of such a large event like this it’s a lot of fun,” said Kopp.

The flea market continues this week then the car show takes center stage starting Friday, with hundreds of vehicles to see and even to buy.